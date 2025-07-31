China urges Cambodia, Thailand to stay committed to ceasefire after trilateral informal meeting in Shanghai

(People's Daily App) 16:47, July 31, 2025

China urged Cambodia and Thailand to remain committed to a ceasefire agreement following a trilateral informal meeting in Shanghai on July 30. Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday that China was prepared to maintain close communication with regional partners including Cambodia, Thailand and Malaysia to support efforts aimed at securing a ceasefire and restoring stability.

