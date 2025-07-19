Cambodia launches 1st direct shipment of fresh durians to China

PHNOM PENH, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia on Friday exported its first batch of fresh durians directly to China, marking another fruitful cooperation in the agricultural sector between the two countries, a spokesperson said.

"The first batch of more than 17 tons of fresh Cambodian durians has been officially exported to the Chinese market directly after passing inspection and quality certification from the Ministry of Agriculture in accordance with export protocols," Agriculture Ministry's Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson Khim Finan said in a text message sent to the media by telegram.

The durians have been exported to southern China's Shenzhen city through the Sihanoukville Autonomous Port and the products are expected to reach the destination within nine days, he said.

"This is another success for Cambodia's exports of fresh fruits to this potential market, and is also the result of good cooperation between the governments and the private sectors of the two countries," Finan said.

The exported durians had been grown in southeastern Tboung Khmum province.

The first shipment came after the General Administration of Customs of China earlier this month certified a number of durian farms and packaging factories in the country to export Cambodian fresh durians to China.

Durian is Cambodia's fifth fresh fruit to gain direct access to the Chinese market after yellow bananas, mangoes, longans, and coconuts.

