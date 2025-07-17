CPC delegation visits Cambodia on ties

July 17, 2025

PHNOM PENH, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Chen Zhou, deputy head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, led a CPC delegation to visit Cambodia from Monday to Wednesday at the invitation of the ruling Cambodian People's Party.

Chen met with CPP Vice President and Prime Minister Hun Manet, First Vice Chairman of CPP External Relations Commission Suos Yara, Vice Chairman of the Youth House for Cambodia-China Friendship and Inspection Minister Sok Soken, and Funcinpec Party President Prince Norodom Chakravuth, among others.

The two sides exchanged views on China-Cambodia relations and issues of common concern, and expressed the need to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two parties and the two countries.

Both sides agreed to continuously consolidate political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, and promote the construction of an all-weather China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era.

