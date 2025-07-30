Cambodia, Thailand reaffirm commitment to ceasefire agreement at trilateral meeting with China

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia and Thailand reaffirmed to China their commitment to abiding by the ceasefire agreement at an informal trilateral meeting, according to a statement on the Chinese foreign ministry's website.

China, Cambodia and Thailand held the meeting in Shanghai on Wednesday. Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and representatives from Cambodia and Thailand attended the meeting.

Cambodia and Thailand reaffirmed to China that they will abide by the ceasefire agreement, and expressed their appreciation for the positive role China has played so far in calming down the situation, the statement said.

The meeting was conducted in a frank, friendly and harmonious atmosphere, it said.

China continuously plays a constructive role in supporting Cambodia and Thailand in peacefully resolving their border disputes, and this meeting is China's latest diplomatic effort in this regard, the statement said.

