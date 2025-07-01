Home>>
China hopes Thailand will maintain stability, development: FM spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:41, July 01, 2025
BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that, as a friendly neighbor, China hopes Thailand will maintain stability and development.
Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a question regarding Thailand's Constitutional Court suspending Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday.
"This is an internal affair of Thailand. I won't comment on it," Mao said. "As a friendly neighbor, China hopes Thailand will maintain stability and development."
