China's top political advisor meets Thailand's National Assembly president

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning met with Thailand's National Assembly President and Speaker of the House of Representatives Wan Muhamad Noor Matha in Beijing on Sunday.

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said that in February this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra had reached an important consensus on deepening the building of the China-Thailand community with a shared future, further pointing out the direction for the development of bilateral relations.

China is willing to work with Thailand to take the celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to carry forward the traditional friendship, consolidate the political, economic and public foundation for the China-Thailand community with a shared future, and bring more benefits to the two peoples, Wang said.

The CPPCC is ready to contribute to the development of relations between the two countries, Wang added.

Wan Noor said the friendship between Thailand and China enjoys a long history, and the concept of Thailand and China as one family has been deeply rooted in people's hearts.

The Thai side supports the series of global initiatives proposed by President Xi and is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in various fields -- including joint Belt and Road construction, economy and trade, and tourism.

He also said the Thai parliament is willing to enhance exchanges and cooperation with China to promote the common development and prosperity of the two countries.

