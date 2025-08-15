China, Thailand pledge to boost bilateral ties, Lancang-Mekong cooperation

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, who is in China for the tenth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting, in Anning, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Gao Yongwei)

KUNMING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday met with his Thai counterpart Maris Sangiampongsa in Anning, southwest China's Yunnan Province, and pledged to enhance bilateral ties and cooperation of the Lancang-Mekong countries.

Maris is in Anning for the tenth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting from Aug. 14 to 15. Thailand is the co-chair of the LMC, which is an innovative type of regional cooperation mechanism among China, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Thailand, Wang said China is ready to work with Thailand to deepen bilateral and multilateral cooperation, promote the cooperation of the Lancang-Mekong countries to a new level and inject new momentum into regional peace.

China is willing to work with Thailand to accelerate the construction of the China-Thailand railway, encourage more Chinese enterprises to invest in Thailand, and further explore cooperation potential in green development, digital economy, artificial intelligence and other fields, Wang said.

China will join Thailand in ensuring the stability and smooth operation of regional industrial and supply chains, he added, noting that China hopes Thailand will provide more policy support and facilitation for Chinese enterprises.

Maris said Thailand looks forward to the sound and steady development of bilateral ties and expressed hope for even more fruitful cooperation over the next 50 years of bilateral relations.

Thailand attaches great importance to the LMC mechanism and believes that the growing cooperation will play a greater role in regional prosperity and stability, Maris said.

Both sides exchanged views on the Thailand-Cambodia border situation.

China supports Thailand and Cambodia in strengthening dialogue and consultation to rebuild trust and restore friendship, and backs ASEAN in resolving its internal problems in "the ASEAN way," Wang said, adding that China is also willing to provide necessary assistance in accordance with the wishes of both countries.

Maris said Thailand highly appreciates China's objective and impartial stance and its constructive role in de-escalating the situation.

