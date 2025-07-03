Reception celebrating 50th anniversary of China-Thailand diplomatic ties held in Bangkok

Xinhua) 10:34, July 03, 2025

Wu Zhiwu, charge d'Affaires ad interim of the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, addresses a reception celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand, in Bangkok, Thailand, June 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

BANGKOK, July 3 (Xinhua) -- A reception celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand was co-hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Thailand and Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangkok on Monday.

More than 2,000 guests attended the reception, including Phumtham Wechayachai, Thailand's deputy prime minister, Maris Sangiampongsa, Thailand's foreign minister and some other ministers, as well as ambassadors from various countries, representatives of Chinese institutions and international students.

Phumtham said Thailand and China have close relationships and deep feelings in all fields. The slogan of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China, "China and Thailand, One Heart, One Community, Shared Future," fully reflects the firm confidence and determination of the two peoples to forge ahead to create a better future.

Maris said the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Thailand and China has created tangible development dividends and people's well-being for both countries, making important contributions to regional peace and stability.

Dancers perform during a reception celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand, in Bangkok, Thailand, June 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Wu Zhiwu, charge d'Affaires ad interim of the Chinese Embassy in Thailand, said that China and Thailand have worked together in times of challenges over the past 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations and the friendship has remained even stronger.

He noted that China is willing to be a reliable and dependable partner of Thailand, strengthen the alignment of development strategies with Thailand, and promote closer, more meaningful and more resilient China-Thailand relations to reach new levels.

The guests watched a video celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand, a photo exhibition and cultural performances.

