China, Egypt launch poultry farming training program to empower rural Egyptian women

Xinhua) 10:05, August 13, 2025

Women take a poultry farming training class after the launch ceremony of a poultry farming training program in Menoufia Governorate, Egypt, on Aug. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

CAIRO, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Egypt, together with local partners, has launched a poultry farming training program in Egypt's Menoufia Governorate to help rural women gain practical skills and boost household incomes.

Organized in partnership with the Egyptian National Alliance for Civil Development Work and Chinese agricultural firm New Hope Liuhe Co., Ltd., the program shares Chinese agricultural expertise in the effective management of poultry farming cycles.

Aya Abdeen, a technical manager and veterinary doctor at New Hope Egypt, said the training covers the essential aspects of the poultry rearing process, especially for Sasso chickens, from the day-old chick phase through to the point of sale in the market.

During the launch ceremony on Monday, Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang said the training program is "an innovative practice to support Egypt's poverty alleviation efforts and empower rural women, enhancing the mutual understanding between the Chinese and Egyptian peoples."

Sabah Mohamed Abdel-Salam, a 47-year-old widow and one of the project's beneficiaries, said the project is "a great opportunity to earn income from home while caring for my family."

"I believe it will help me raise poultry, increase their number, and support my children without leaving the house," she added.

