China, Egypt eye stronger Global South cooperation via SCO

Xinhua) 08:28, July 22, 2025

CAIRO, July 21 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Egypt and the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs on Sunday jointly held a seminar in Cairo, emphasizing the steady advancement of China-Egypt relations within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The event brought together senior diplomats, foreign affairs experts, and media representatives from both countries.

In his keynote address, Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang pointed out that Egypt is a dialogue partner of the SCO, welcoming Egypt's active participation in various SCO activities.

He said he expected China and Egypt to forge close coordination and cooperation under the framework of the SCO, and promote bilateral relations towards the goal of building a China-Egypt community with a shared future in the new era and contributing to world peace and development.

The guests at the meeting praised the booming Egypt-China relations and the role played by the SCO. They expressed hopes that Egypt and China could seize the development opportunities offered by the SCO to work together to improve global governance and promote the revitalization of the Global South.

Ezzat Saad, director of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs, who presided the seminar, told Xinhua that Egypt has always been committed to strengthening cooperation with China, both at the bilateral level and within the framework of the SCO.

"We believe that the SCO is an important platform for promoting the development of Egypt-China relations. Egypt looks forward to further deepening political and economic cooperation among the countries of the Global South based on the initiatives proposed by China," he said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)