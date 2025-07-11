China eyes deeper Belt and Road cooperation with Egypt -- premier

Xinhua) 09:53, July 11, 2025

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo, Egypt, July 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

CAIRO, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Thursday that China is willing to strengthen Belt and Road cooperation with Egypt in such areas as economy, trade, finance, manufacturing, new energy, science and technology, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

During his meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Li also said that China is willing to encourage more capable Chinese enterprises to invest in Egypt.

Li conveyed to Sisi cordial greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying that China-Egypt relations have flourished in recent years under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state.

The Chinese side, Li said, is ready to work with Egypt to take the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries next year as an opportunity to carry forward the traditional friendship, consolidate political mutual trust, and continue to firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests.

China is also willing to join Egypt to continue to enrich the China-Egypt comprehensive strategic partnership, push for more achievements in cooperation in various fields between the two nations, and keep moving forward to the goal of building a China-Egypt community with a shared future in the new era.

The international landscape is marked by mounting turbulence and escalating disorder, with prolonged and unresolved conflicts particularly afflicting the West Asian and North African regions, Li said.

China stands ready to maintain close communication with Egypt and promote an early ceasefire in Gaza, Li said.

The Chinese side is also ready to join Egypt in alleviating the humanitarian crisis, preventing the spillover and escalation of the conflict, and making unremitting efforts for a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue, said the Chinese premier.

He said China is willing to work with Egypt to enhance communication and coordination within multilateral platforms including the United Nations, BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and practice true multilateralism.

Li added that China will work with Egypt to promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and push for the steady and long-term development of China-Arab and China-Africa cooperation.

Sisi asked Li to convey his sincere greetings and good wishes to Xi. He said that under the leadership of Xi, China has made remarkable achievements in economic and social development.

Noting that China is a sincere friend of Egypt, Sisi said that the bilateral relationship has enjoyed steady and smooth development since the establishment of diplomatic ties.

Especially in recent years, with the joint efforts of both sides, Egypt and China have established a comprehensive strategic partnership, and bilateral relations have reached the highest level in history, he said.

Egypt firmly adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to maintain close high-level exchanges with China, advance Belt and Road cooperation, and deepen collaboration in fields such as economy, trade, investment, new energy, infrastructure and tourism, the Egyptian president said.

Egypt welcomes more Chinese enterprises to enter the Egyptian market and is ready to provide facilitation, he added.

Sisi said Egypt supports the series of global initiatives proposed by Xi and is committed to strengthening multilateral cooperation with China to promote global peace and development.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo, Egypt, July 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)