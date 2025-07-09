China-Egypt practical cooperation yields fruitful outcomes

CAIRO, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Under the strategic guidance of leaders of the two countries, China-Egypt relations have, over the past years, made great strides, becoming a model of solidarity, cooperation and mutual benefit between China and Arab, African, and other developing countries.

By aligning China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with Egypt's Vision 2030, the two countries have drawn up a promising blueprint for practical cooperation and achieved remarkable outcomes across various sectors.

STRATEGIC COOPERATION

Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang said that since the China-Egypt comprehensive strategic partnership was established in 2014, leaders of both countries have frequently met on bilateral and multilateral occasions, jointly steering Belt and Road cooperation and shaping a shared future in the new era.

Frequent high-level exchanges have laid a solid foundation for deepening ties, anchored by both countries' firm support for each other's core interests, former Egyptian ambassador to China Magdy Amer told Xinhua, adding that under the BRI, bilateral trade has surged, and Chinese investment in Egypt has expanded rapidly.

Waleed Gaballah, a member of the Egyptian Association for Political Economy, Statistics and Legislation, said that BRI projects, including the Central Business District in Egypt's New Administrative Capital, and the China-Egypt TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone within the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) located southeast of Cairo, have invigorated Egypt's economy.

On July 2, the foundation stone was laid for the Deli Glass production base in the TEDA zone. With a 70 million U.S. dollar investment, its first phase will include a high-grade glass furnace and advanced automated production lines.

The site will produce high-quality household glassware and evolve into an industrial cluster integrating research and development, manufacturing, advanced processing, packaging, logistics, and export.

SCZone chairman Waleid Gamal El-Dein said the project marks the latest outcome of deepening cooperation between the zone and global investors, especially Chinese ones, reflecting the growing bilateral relations, political trust and economic collaboration between Egypt and China.

So far, 185 enterprises have settled in the TEDA zone, bringing total investment to around 3 billion U.S. dollars and generating over 5.3 billion U.S. dollars in sales, with key industries including building materials, petrochemicals, textiles and new energy, among others, according to Cao Hui, executive director of Egypt-TEDA SEZone Development Company.

After touring Haier Egypt Ecological Park and the welding factory of Jetour Egypt in mid-June, former Egyptian Prime Minister Essam Sharaf described the projects as the fruits of a long-term partnership, strengthened by Belt and Road cooperation.

"They reflect the initiative's aim to promote shared development among participating countries," he told Xinhua, emphasizing the importance of working with China to modernize Egypt's industrial base.

ACHIEVEMENTS ON MULTIPLE FRONTS

In recent years, China and Egypt have jointly achieved several "firsts": Chinese companies constructed Africa's tallest skyscraper in Egypt, built Egypt's first electrified light rail, and supported Egypt to become the continent's leading fiberglass base. Chinese technology has also enabled Egypt to become the first African country with full satellite assembly and testing capabilities.

In addition, Chinese firms helped drill over 680 desert water wells in Egypt over nine years, gradually turning barren land into farmland. Tech company Huawei has trained about 40,000 Egyptian youth through its ICT programs.

Meanwhile, the flourishing cultural ties between the two countries have enhanced mutual understanding and added vitality to the partnership.

Chinese has been formally integrated into Egypt's national education system, with 30 universities offering Chinese courses and more than 20 secondary schools providing Chinese as an elective subject.

Chinese cultural festivals and events held in Egypt, like "Happy Spring Festival," "Tea for Harmony," and "Chinese Film Week," as well as various music performances, have attracted wide interest in Egypt and greatly promoted cultural interaction.

Joint archaeological efforts have further deepened. In Luxor's Karnak Temple complex, a Sino-Egyptian archaeological team revived the Montu Temple ruins, which had remained buried for over 3,000 years. Another collaborative initiative involves the digital documentation and study of thousands of anthropoid coffins discovered in the Saqqara necropolis, alongside efforts to restore the Ramses II statue at Karnak Temple.

From museums and pyramids to southern temples and Red Sea resorts, Chinese tourists have been arriving in Egypt in growing numbers. To enhance their travel experience, Egypt has introduced Chinese-language signage in famous tourist sites, increased Chinese-speaking guides, and encouraged more hotels to offer Chinese cuisine.

Last month, Air China announced a new direct flight between Beijing and Cairo, which is to be launched on Wednesday, operating three times weekly.

"The new route will strengthen people-to-people exchanges and further deepen tourism cooperation between the two nations," said Ahmed Youssef, chairman of the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Authority.

