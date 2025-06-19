Chinese FM holds phone talks with Egyptian counterpart
BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday had a phone call with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that Israel's disregard for international law and norms has abruptly escalated tensions in the Middle East.
China once again calls on all parties to the conflict, particularly Israel, to immediately cease fire and de-escalate the situation, Wang said.
He said that at this critical juncture, the international community, especially regional countries, should further build consensus and take more unified actions.
China stands ready to work with Egypt to enhance communication and coordination at multilateral platforms such as the United Nations, making every effort to push peace talks and reconciliation, Wang added.
