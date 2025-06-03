Interview: Cooperation with China helps build "Great Green Wall" of Africa: Mauritania environment minister

Mauritanian Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development Messouda Baham Mohamed Laghdaf speaks in an interview in Nouakchott, Mauritania, on May 19, 2025. Laghdaf has said that the China-Africa Green Technology Park is not just a bilateral project, calling it "a green revolution in the making." (Xinhua/Si Yuan)

NOUAKCHOTT, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Mauritanian Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development Messouda Baham Mohamed Laghdaf has said that the China-Africa Green Technology Park is not just a bilateral project, calling it "a green revolution in the making."

The project provides a replicable and scalable model for combating desertification and advancing green development in sub-Saharan Africa, she told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Since the first cooperation agreement was signed between the Mauritanian side and the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) in 2017, the project has achieved a series of notable results in Mauritania, Laghdaf said.

The achievements include the successful stabilization of 100 hectares of sandy land, 4 hectares of which were transformed into sustainably usable oases through Chinese sand-control technology, and 45 local technicians have completed training in greening technologies.

The project has directly created 120 jobs for nearby communities, she said.

"Recently, we signed a new agreement with Sinoway for a 10,000-hectare afforestation project, marking a new stage in our cooperation," Laghdaf said, referring to Sinoway Holdings (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

The project has not only improved the local environment but also elevated the standard of living for locals.

Thanks to solar-powered irrigation systems provided by China, the seedling survival rate in the Green Technology Park has surpassed 90 percent. In the project's surrounding areas, 15 villages are about to establish community vegetable gardens, and women plan to launch dried fruit cooperatives based on local nurseries.

This integrated development model achieves both ecological restoration and community empowerment, Laghdaf said.

The environment minister described China as Mauritania's "irreplaceable" partner in science and technology.

For example, she noted, the Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography (XIEG) under CAS has installed five smart weather stations for the Mauritanian National Agency for the Great Green Wall and, in partnership with Chinese enterprises, introduced aerial seeding systems and complete sets of sand-fixation equipment.

"Since 2020, China has sent three groups of experts to Mauritania annually," she said. "So far, three Mauritanian technicians and 25 workers have acquired practical skills in sand control, tree planting, seedling cultivation, and more."

"We are promoting the establishment of a China-Mauritania Desertification Control Center, which we hope will become a demonstration platform for China-Africa ecological cooperation," Laghdaf said. The center is expected to provide scientific support, facilitate training, and adopt technologies locally, delivering systematic solutions for desertification control across West Africa.

The minister expressed appreciation for China's exploration and achievements in green technology and ecological governance, highlighting China's important role in promoting international cooperation in natural resource conservation.

China's experience in environmental quality improvement, green transition, and ecosystem restoration offers valuable insights for African countries like Mauritania, she said. "Our ministry has participated in multiple project exchanges and technical collaborations with Chinese research institutions, especially the Chinese Academy of Sciences and its affiliated institutes, establishing a robust mechanism for talent exchange."

Laghdaf said China's green development philosophy resonates closely with the international consensus on desertification control, climate change, and biodiversity. "It reflects a systemic understanding of global ecological security."

China's green development approach is now also integrated into Mauritania's national development policies, she said.

Laghdaf emphasized China's increasingly prominent role in both bilateral and multilateral ecological cooperation, particularly in bridging the North-South gap through technological and financial support.

Chinese technologies have helped incorporate the "Great Green Wall of Africa" initiative into several international financing mechanisms, contributing to tangible outcomes for African countries at climate and desertification-related multilateral forums, she said.

Within the framework of the Group of 77 and China, China has supported African countries in adopting a series of key resolutions on climate and desertification, Laghdaf said.

"Our cooperation with China is uniquely integrated," she said, describing it as a blend of advanced technology, knowledge transfer, and innovative financing.

For example, 85 percent of ecological monitoring sites use Chinese systems, and sand-control techniques from Xinjiang have been adopted in Mauritania, Laghdaf said.

This is truly a mutually beneficial partnership, free from political conditions and focused on local adaptation to ensure alignment with Mauritania's national development plans, she said.

Laghdaf said the collaboration among the Mauritanian National Agency for the Great Green Wall, the XIEG, and Sinoway exemplifies joint efforts to build the "Great Green Wall of Africa," as China and Mauritania mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

Looking ahead, the minister said Africa-China green cooperation has entered a stage of deep cultivation.

"The construction of the Great Green Wall of Africa is no longer a dream. It is taking root and growing, driven by this extraordinary partnership," she added.

