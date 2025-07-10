China, Egypt should deepen strategic coordination for shared interests -- Chinese premier

Xinhua) 09:16, July 10, 2025

Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrives at Cairo International Airport in Cairo, Egypt, July 9, 2025. Li arrived in the Egyptian capital on Wednesday for an official visit to the Middle East country, at the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart, Mostafa Kamal Madbouly. The Egyptian prime minister and senior government officials welcomed Li at the airport and held a welcome ceremony in his honor. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

CAIRO, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Wednesday that China and Egypt, as important members of the Global South, should further strengthen strategic coordination to safeguard their common interests.

Li made the remarks upon arrival in the Egyptian capital for an official visit to the Middle East country, at the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart, Mostafa Kamal Madbouly.

Noting that China and Egypt are both ancient civilizations, Li said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties nearly 70 years ago, the two countries have remained close friends who support each other and strategic partners with a shared future.

In recent years, under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, China-Egypt relations have flourished, with their traditional friendship growing stronger over time, political mutual trust deepened, fruitful results yielded through practical cooperation, and multilateral coordination becoming closer and more effective, he said.

Together, the two countries have set a model for solidarity, unity, self-reliance, mutual benefit, and mutual support among major developing countries, Li said.

Last year, the two heads of state met twice and reached an important consensus on advancing the building of a China-Egypt community with a shared future in the new era, which ushered in new opportunities for bilateral relations, he said.

Against the backdrop of accelerated global transformation unseen in a century and the emergence of various challenges, China and Egypt, as key members of the Global South, should also jointly promote peace and prosperity, said the Chinese premier.

Li said that China is willing to work with Egypt to deepen cooperation in all areas under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, continuously enrich the connotation of the China-Egypt comprehensive strategic partnership, inject strong momentum into their respective development and national rejuvenation, and contribute actively to regional and global peace and stability.

The Egyptian prime minister and senior government officials welcomed Li at the airport and held a welcome ceremony in his honor. Prior to his arrival, Li attended the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrives at Cairo International Airport in Cairo, Egypt, July 9, 2025. Li arrived in the Egyptian capital on Wednesday for an official visit to the Middle East country, at the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart, Mostafa Kamal Madbouly. The Egyptian prime minister and senior government officials welcomed Li at the airport and held a welcome ceremony in his honor. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)