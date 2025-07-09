Interview: Egypt-China cooperation a "win-win" for shared growth, says Egypt's ex-PM

CAIRO, July 9 (Xinhua) -- The growing Belt and Road cooperation between Egypt and China represents a "win-win model" that fosters deeper partnerships and shared growth, said former Egyptian Prime Minister Essam Sharaf in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Sharaf, who has recently visited China's home appliance giant Haier's industrial park and auto brand Jetour's assembly plant in Egypt, described these projects as "fruits of a long-standing partnership" between the two countries, one that has been further strengthened under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

"Chinese investments in Egypt can be classified as a win-win model, as Egypt benefits from Chinese technology, job creation and more. The Chinese-Egyptian product is also exportable, making these investments mutually beneficial," Sharaf explained.

The former prime minister, who is also a member of the Advisory Council of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, emphasized that the increasing Chinese investments in Egypt reflect the deepening ties between the two countries within the BRI framework.

Looking ahead, Sharaf outlined three areas where Egypt-China cooperation under the BRI holds significant potential: industrial modernization, the expansion of joint economic zones, and the promotion of cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

He underscored the importance of cooperation with China in modernizing Egypt's industrial sector, stressing that establishing new industries and upgrading existing ones are vital for making industry a key contributor to Egypt's GDP and national development.

Sharaf also praised the China-Egypt TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone in Ain Sokhna, Suez Province, calling for replicating this model across Egypt as such economic zones are key to fostering industry, trade and global connectivity.

The former prime minister also highlighted the value of strengthening people-to-people exchanges and cultural cooperation between Egypt and China, given the rich cultural heritage of both nations.

"Cultural rapprochement is very important, because closeness between peoples reflects the successful relations between governments," Sharaf said.

Sharaf said that Egypt's cooperation with China also opens the door for partnerships with other BRI countries.

He further discussed the growing significance of the BRICS, which now represents nearly half of the world's population and some 30 percent of global GDP.

Sharaf noted that Egypt's membership in this bloc, where China is a founding member, marks an important step toward greater global engagement for Cairo. "I also believe that BRICS Plus is an important step toward shaping the Global South," he added.

Sharaf believed that the Global South extends beyond economic cooperation and it can also serve as a voice for improving global governance.

China's rapid development has inspired many developing countries. "Many countries of the world, especially in the Global South, view China as a role model," he said, highlighting the strong collaboration between China and African countries under the BRI and through the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

"The cooperation between developing countries and China cannot be underestimated," Sharaf said. "If fully activated, it would create tremendous power and form a strong synergy for the Global South."

