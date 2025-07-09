Home>>
Chinese premier arrives in Cairo for official visit to Egypt
(Xinhua) 15:16, July 09, 2025
CAIRO, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang landed in the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Wednesday for an official visit to the Middle East country.
Prior to his arrival, Li attended the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
