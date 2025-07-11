Home>>
China to work with Egypt to practice true multilateralism -- Chinese premier
(Xinhua) 09:33, July 11, 2025
CAIRO, July 10 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with Egypt to practice true multilateralism, and promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Thursday.
Li's remarks came during his meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. Li is on an official visit to the country at the invitation of Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Kamal Madbouly.
