Central banks of China, Egypt vow to deepen financial cooperation
BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- The People's Bank of China (PBOC), China's central bank, said Friday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Central Bank of Egypt on Thursday, under which the two sides will strengthen bilateral financial cooperation, promote settlement in local currencies, and collaborate in the areas of central bank digital currencies and digital innovation.
Pan Gongsheng, governor of the PBOC, noted that financial and economic ties between China and Egypt are gathering pace, with bilateral trade rising steadily.
In the face of external uncertainties, the two central banks should continue to deepen practical collaboration in areas such as local-currency swaps and settlements, connectivity of payment and settlement systems, investment and financing in financial markets, and the establishment of financial institutions in each other's countries, Pan said.
These efforts will provide more efficient and convenient services for enterprises of both countries in terms of trade, investment and financing, and will further consolidate and deepen the China-Egypt comprehensive strategic partnership, he added.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese premier returns to Beijing after official visit to Egypt
- China, Egypt vow to deepen strategic ties, promote mutual benefit
- China eyes deeper Belt and Road cooperation with Egypt -- premier
- China to work with Egypt to practice true multilateralism -- Chinese premier
- China ready to optimize trade, expand cooperation with Egypt -- premier
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.