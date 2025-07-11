China, Egypt vow to deepen strategic ties, promote mutual benefit

Xinhua) 11:17, July 11, 2025

CAIRO, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang wrapped up a two-day official visit to Egypt on Thursday, reaffirming stronger bilateral ties and pledging deeper cooperation between the two countries.

During his visit, the Chinese premier underscored the enduring strength and strategic depth of China-Egypt relations, highlighting the two nations' longstanding friendship, shared values as ancient civilizations, and growing partnership.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties nearly 70 years ago, the two countries have remained close friends who support each other and strategic partners with a shared future, Li said upon his arrival.

Together, the two countries have set a model for solidarity, unity, self-reliance, mutual benefit, and mutual support among major developing countries, he added.

China-Egypt relations have flourished, with their traditional friendship growing stronger over time, political mutual trust deepened, fruitful results yielded through practical cooperation, and multilateral coordination becoming closer and more effective, the premier said.

Applauding the steady growth of bilateral ties, Assem Hanafi, former Egyptian ambassador to China, wrote in a recent article that the relations in the last decade "have become a model for a comprehensive partnership built on respect, trust, understanding and shared interests."

Such ties "have gained unprecedented momentum, marked by deepening political cooperation and robust economic engagement," he said.

China is a major trade and investment partner for Egypt. Bilateral trade exceeded 17 billion U.S. dollars in 2024, and Chinese investments in Egypt have surged, especially in the Suez Canal Economic Zone. The China-Egypt TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone, hosting 185 companies, has become a model for industrial cooperation.

Cooperation dominated the agenda during the Chinese premier's talks with Egyptian leaders. During their meetings, Li stressed the importance of economic synergy and investment facilitation.

When meeting with Speaker of the Egyptian House of Representatives Hanafy Ali Gebaly, Li outlined a comprehensive vision for cooperation, saying that China and Egypt, aiming for a higher level of mutual benefit and win-win results, should cooperate in the sustainable operation of bilateral landmark projects, continuously improve the level of two-way trade and investment facilitation, strengthen industrial docking and market connectivity.

In his meeting with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Kamal Madbouly, Li said that China is willing to work with Egypt to optimize the development of bilateral trade and create more highlights of cooperation as well as new drivers of economic growth.

"Chinese investments in Egypt can be classified as a win-win model, as Egypt benefits from Chinese technology, job creation and more. The Chinese-Egyptian product is also exportable, making these investments mutually beneficial," former Egyptian Prime Minister Essam Sharaf told Xinhua.

"The cooperation between developing countries and China cannot be underestimated," said Sharaf, also a member of the Advisory Council of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. "If fully activated, it would create tremendous power and form a strong synergy for the Global South."

China and Egypt will celebrate the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic ties next year, with leaders from both sides expressing optimism over the future growth of bilateral relations.

Li told Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during their meeting that China is ready to work with Egypt to take the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries next year as an opportunity to carry forward the traditional friendship, consolidate political mutual trust, and continue to firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests.

Egypt was the first Arab and African country to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, making China-Egypt relations transcend bilateral scope with remarkable regional and global significance.

Li also emphasized the broader strategic dimension of China's engagement with the Arab world during a meeting with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, describing China and Arab countries as "trustworthy friends and good partners," depicting China-Arab relations as in their best shape ever.

Li also called for deeper coordination on the international stage, saying that China is ready to enhance communication and coordination with Arab countries on platforms such as the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the World Trade Organization and the Group of 20, demonstrate the common will and speak in a common voice, so as to promote a more just and equitable global governance system.

Echoing Li's remarks, Gheit called China "a good friend and good partner of Arab countries," while Sisi, when receiving Li, called China "a sincere friend of Egypt" and their relations having reached "the highest level in history."

Egypt highly appreciates China's just and fair stance on Mideast issues and stands ready to strengthen coordination with China within the United Nations, the BRICS and other multilateral frameworks to safeguard common interests and uphold regional peace and stability, Madbouly said.

