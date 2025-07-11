Home>>
Chinese premier returns to Beijing after official visit to Egypt
(Xinhua) 13:16, July 11, 2025
BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang returned to Beijing on Friday aboard a chartered plane after concluding an official visit to Egypt.
Li was seen off from the airport by the Egyptian Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El Khatib and Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang.
