Debunking the misleading claims in Lai Ching-te's "defense lecture"

15:19, August 09, 2025 By Mei Xing ( Xinhua

On July 1, Lai Ching-te delivered the fourth installment of his so-called "10 lectures on unity," focusing on "defense." In the speech, he once again promoted separatist rhetoric under the guise of safeguarding peace, pushing an agenda of "resisting China to protect Taiwan."

While claiming to uphold peace, Lai's real aim is confrontation -- encouraging the military and the public to serve as tools for "Taiwan independence."

False Claim 1: "The Mainland Is Seeking Regional Domination"

Lai suggested that the Chinese mainland intends to "swallow Taiwan" and then "dominate the western Pacific" -- a narrative echoing certain voices in the United States and aimed at sowing distrust between China and its neighbors.

In reality, China has long pursued peaceful development and avoided hegemonic ambitions. Lai raised the issue of military spending, but China's defense spending in 2025 remains modest at around 1.3 percent of GDP -- far lower than the United States (3.4 percent in FY2024) or NATO's 5-percent target proposed by the United States. It is also worth mentioning that Lai's party seeks to lift Taiwan's defense spending above 3 percent of the region's GDP, largely for the purpose of purchasing U.S. weapons as part of its strategy to militarize the cross-Strait issue under the pretext of "self-defense."

False Claim 2: Lai Himself Is A "Peacekeeper"

Lai claims that Taiwan will never initiate war and seeks to preserve peace. However, his repeated framing of the mainland as an "external hostile force" and his "17-point defense plan" aimed at "countering China" suggest otherwise.

These actions threaten cross-Strait peace and stability and escalate tensions, making Lai not a guardian of peace but a source of instability. As a self-proclaimed "pragmatic worker for Taiwan independence," Lai has made separatism his political identity and mission. His ambition is to exploit every opportunity to pursue "Taiwan independence."

If Lai truly wished to promote peace, he would acknowledge the "1992 Consensus" and the fact that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China -- a common sense rooted in the post-WWII international order.

False Claim 3: More Defense Spending Brings Peace

Lai argues that increasing defense budgets will help "strengthen peace through strength." In truth, escalating military expenditures only drain resources from social welfare and economic development.

Long-term peace across the Strait will not come from arms purchases. Using taxpayers' money on weapons purchases in pursuit of separatist actions will only raise the risk of conflict.

False Claim 4: "UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 did not resolve Taiwan's status" and "Taiwan has the right to join the UN."

The People's Republic of China was founded in 1949, but it had to wait until 1971 for its rightful seat in the UN to be restored due to Cold War and Western intervention. On Oct. 25, 1971, the 26th session of the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 2758 with an overwhelming majority.

The Resolution resolved once and for all the question of the representation of the whole of China, including Taiwan, in the United Nations as a political, legal and procedural issue. It made clear that there is only one China in the world and that Taiwan is a part of China. It also made clear that there is only one seat for China in the United Nations, and the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal representative, precluding the false claims of "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan."

Since the adoption of the Resolution more than half a century ago, UN secretaries-general and their spokespersons, in their Taiwan-related remarks, have clearly stated that the UN is guided by UNGA Resolution 2758 and committed to the one-China principle. The official legal opinions of the Office of Legal Affairs of the UN Secretariat made it crystal clear that Taiwan is "an integral part" of China and that "the United Nations considers 'Taiwan' as a province of China with no separate status."

Yet, separatist forces on the island and their Western backers continue to twist the resolution, pushing the false narrative of "undetermined status." U.S. laws such as the "Taiwan International Solidarity Act" and Lai's "diplomatic breakthroughs" are aimed at creating a legal basis for "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan." This is at odds with the United Nations and most countries across the world which firmly uphold the one-China principle.

In sum, Lai's "lecture" is filled with falsehoods aimed at manipulating public opinion and mobilizing separatist forces so as to dress up "seeking independence by force" as something "legitimate." These acts fully prove that Lai is a thorough destroyer of peace.

Peaceful reunification, under the principle of "one country, two systems," is the Chinese government's preferred path and best serves all Chinese compatriots and the nation as a whole. China pursues this goal with the utmost sincerity. Nevertheless, any attempt -- by any force or in any form -- to split the motherland will meet firm and resolute opposition from the Chinese people.

Editor's note: The author is an observer of international affairs.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Xinhua News Agency.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liu Ning)