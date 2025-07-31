Chinese mainland to host cross-Strait exchange events in August

Xinhua) 10:12, July 31, 2025

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland will host a series of cross-Strait exchange activities in August, a mainland spokesperson announced on Wednesday, extending a warm welcome to participants from Taiwan.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the announcement at a regular press conference.

The events will cover a wide range of topics, including youth, sports, culture, religion, ethnic groups, and economic and trade exchanges, Chen said.

These activities, he added, underscore the fact that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are one family, eager to engage and deepen their ties.

"No matter how many obstacles or disruptions arise, cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation will not stop, will not be cut off, and will not diminish," Chen said.

