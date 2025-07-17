Victory against Japanese aggression and recovery of Taiwan deserve remembrance across the Strait: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:10, July 17, 2025

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- China's victory against Japanese aggression and the recovery of Taiwan from Japanese occupation in 1945 are worthy of commemoration by people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, a mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media query after Taiwan authorities denigrated the mainland's upcoming commemorations.

The year 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. It also marks the 80th anniversary of Taiwan's recovery from Japanese occupation.

The spokesperson described Taiwan's restoration as an important achievement of the victory in the resistance war, saying it was forged through the dauntless struggles and sacrifices of all Chinese people, including those in Taiwan.

A series of events will be held to mark the anniversaries, including an exhibition of calligraphy works by generals from across the Strait in August, according to the spokesperson.

