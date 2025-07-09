Eighth cross-Strait youth development forum to be held in Zhejiang

Xinhua) 13:07, July 09, 2025

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- The eighth cross-Strait youth development forum will be held from July 10 to 15 in east China's Zhejiang Province, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Former chairperson of the Chinese Kuomintang party Hung Hsiu-chu, also chair of the Taiwan-based Chinese Cyan Geese Peace Education Foundation, will attend the forum upon invitation, said Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

The event's opening ceremony is scheduled for July 11 in Hangzhou, the provincial capital, said Chen. He added that the forum will also take place in Jiaxing, Ningbo, Wenzhou, and Jinhua, among other places of the province.

Approximately 1,000 guests and youth representatives from various sectors across the Taiwan Strait will participate in relevant activities, Chen said.

Initiated in 2018, the cross-Strait youth development forum serves as an important platform for youth from both sides of the Strait to exchange ideas, foster mutual understanding, and learn from each other.

