Flight route adjustment benefits both sides of Taiwan Strait: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:35, July 07, 2025

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson said on Sunday that a newly activated route W121 that connects with M503 route will benefit people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

The move was designed to ease air traffic congestion, enhance aviation safety and reduce flight delays, said Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, while responding to a media query.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) announced the adjustment on Sunday.

Chen emphasized that the M503 route lies within the Shanghai flight information region, and its opening and operation are normal work in the mainland's civil aviation airspace management.

"Previous changes to the route have improved the operation of cross-Strait flights and further facilitated personnel exchanges across the Taiwan Strait," the spokesperson said.

