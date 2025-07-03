Lai's speech exposes him as "peace destroyer": mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:11, July 03, 2025

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday slammed a speech made by Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te on Tuesday, saying it had exposed Lai's true nature as a "saboteur of peace", a "warmonger" and a "troublemaker."

"Lai's claim to 'fight for Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Mazu' is in fact a fight for the self-serving interests of the Democratic Progressive Party and his obsession with 'Taiwan independence'," said Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, when responding to a media query.

In an attempt to mask his true separatist agenda, Lai deliberately hyped up the so-called "mainland military threat," Chen said, adding that "Taiwan independence" is the greatest disaster for Taiwan.

Chen noted that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one China, and that Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Mazu are all part of China's sacred territory.

People on both sides of the Strait are Chinese, he said, adding that as long as separatist attempts for "Taiwan independence" are not pursued, the two sides can share peace and jointly seek development.

