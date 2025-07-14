Taiwan youth carve out their futures on mainland

This photo taken on June 14, 2024 shows a shared platform for cultural and tourism designers at T-makers in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. Based in Xiamen, T-makers is a platform dedicated to providing services of innovation and entrepreneurship for young people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Evelyn Liu, a young entrepreneur from Taiwan, attributes the success of her booming coffee business on the Chinese mainland to what she affectionately refers to as "a beautiful mistake."

One day, she took a wrong turn while driving and suddenly found herself deep in the misty mountains and lush forests of a scenic spot in southern Anhui Province. "The breeze was cool, the view was stunning, and suddenly I just didn't want to go back to the city," she recalled.

Six months ago, Liu and a few mainland friends opened a café in the suburbs of Anhui's Ningguo, a city along one of China's most popular tourist routes. Her days are now spent pulling espresso shots, baking pastries, feeding the resident cats and dogs, and soaking up the laid back atmosphere with locals and travelers alike.

Business has shattered expectations: on peak days, the café sees more than 2,000 customers, and several of Liu's behind the counter vlogs have racked up millions of likes online.

Looking back, that "mistake" turned out to be the spark behind one of the best choices of her life. "Success needs the right timing, the right place, and the right people," she said. "Come to the mainland, look around, and you'll see endless possibilities."

Buoyed by their early success, Liu and her cross-Strait partners are already expanding their venture. A restaurant next door is set to open soon, along with plans for a boutique guesthouse in the works.

With its vast market, strong growth potential, and fully developed industrial chains, the Chinese mainland is opening doors of opportunity for countless young people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to build careers and launch their own businesses.

Starting a business is never easy, especially for young entrepreneurs. To help Taiwan youth find their footing on the mainland, a growing web of support has emerged in recent years across the country, ranging from cross-Strait innovation hubs and exchange programs to job fairs and targeted policy and funding assistance.

Leading the charge is Fujian Province, just across the Strait from Taiwan. Since kicking off a dedicated support program in 2015, the province has helped 185 Taiwan-led startup projects get off the ground, awarding a total of 4.5 million yuan (about 628,000 U.S. dollars) in startup grants. In the capital city of Fuzhou alone, more than 10,000 young people from Taiwan have already taken part in internships, job placements, or launched their own ventures.

In the nation's capital, Beijing, Max Lin from Taiwan has made the city his home for the past 14 years. Now a co-partner at a law firm, he's not only built a successful legal career but is also helping fellow Taiwan compatriots navigate their own professional journeys on the mainland.

His firm is increasingly attracting young talent from Taiwan, and last summer, it welcomed 28 law students from the island for internships.

Looking ahead, Lin sees great potential in the legal services sector, especially in the realm of cross-Strait digital cooperation. "Legal services are deeply tied to social and economic development," he said, noting that the mainland's strength in digital technology and industrial clusters holds huge promise for the future.

For Warner Chen, a content creator from Taiwan, no job is too small to make an impact on the mainland. As the face of his self-managed social media account, he has shared more than 300 short videos showcasing his experiences as a delivery rider in Beijing. Through these posts, he offers viewers a glimpse into his daily hustle and is winning over countless fans with his can-do spirit.

Chen sees the mainland's internet boom and economic momentum as a launchpad for young dreamers like himself. "As long as we embrace the future with both hands and create real value, we're bound to soar on the stage of our times," he said.

