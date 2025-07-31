DPP denounced for allowing U.S. to take liberties at cost of Taiwan

Xinhua) 08:32, July 31, 2025

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities were on Wednesday blasted for allowing the United States to take whatever it wants in trade talks at the expense of the island and its people.

The DPP authorities have kept their trade negotiations with the United States behind closed doors and engaged in political manipulations, simply because they have no bottom line when it comes to currying favor with Washington or selling out Taiwan, said Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

This once again proves that the DPP authorities are neither intent on nor capable of promoting economic growth or safeguarding the well-being of the people in Taiwan, Chen added.

He made the remarks in response to a media query on how ongoing tariff talks with the United States and the appreciation of Taiwan's currency have raised concerns that the DPP authorities could make concessions, as well as worries over industrial security and food security.

The rising value of the currency is expected to leave a deep dent on Taiwan's exports and deliver a blow to the island's economy, Chen warned.

If Taiwan caves to pressure -- becoming a dumping ground for foreign products and a harvesting field for international capital -- then its agriculture, fisheries, traditional industries, and small and medium-sized enterprises will bear the brunt, he said.

What is truly at stake is public health, food security, and Taiwan's economic momentum and economic autonomy, he said.

When the DPP authorities allow the United States to have its way, Chen said, it is Taiwan that is sacrificed and Taiwan people who get hurt.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)