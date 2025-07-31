PRC government fully enjoys, exercises sovereignty over Taiwan: spokesperson

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- The government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) naturally and fully enjoys and exercises China's sovereignty, which includes sovereignty over Taiwan, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities' separatist narrative, which claims that Taiwan has never been governed by the PRC, but by the Republic of China (ROC) since 1945, and that the ROC and PRC are not subordinate to each other.

Refuting this argument, Chen emphasized that on Oct. 1, 1949, the central government of the PRC was established, replacing the ROC government as the sole legitimate government representing the entirety of China.

"It was a change of government without changing China's status as a subject of international law. China's sovereignty and inherent territorial boundaries did not change," Chen said.

The spokesperson slammed the DPP authorities for repeatedly promoting its separatist agenda in disregard of the facts, warning that such actions would only escalate tensions, undermine peace across the Taiwan Strait, and ultimately bring disaster to the people of Taiwan.

"No matter what they say or do, it cannot change the fact that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, nor can it obstruct China's national reunification," Chen said.

