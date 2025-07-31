Mainland says flight route adjustment benefits both sides of Taiwan Strait

Xinhua) 10:28, July 31, 2025

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said that the mainland's W121 connection line of the M503 flight route benefits both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks during a regular press conference.

Since the route was put into operation, it has operated safely and smoothly, Chen said.

Between July 21 and 24, a total of 61 flights were carried out, averaging about 15 flights per day, he said.

The route has shortened flight distances, eased air traffic congestion, and reduced delays, he said, adding that the facts have proven that its operation further facilitates cross-Strait travel and serves the common interests of people on both sides.

