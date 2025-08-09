Chinese products shine at Africa food show in Kenya

Xinhua) 10:53, August 09, 2025

NAIROBI, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Africa Food Show Kenya 2025 concluded here on Friday, with Chinese products attracting significant attention from local visitors.

Betty Wafula, a 33-year-old bakery owner who runs her enterprise in Eldoret town in western Kenya, told Xinhua that she was entering into negotiations with a lactic acid technology firm from central China's Henan Province to purchase food preservatives.

As she did not have access to cold chain facilities, Wafula said Chinese products would help extend the shelf life of wheat-based products without compromising on the flavor.

"I would like to benefit from modern agricultural technology by purchasing food additives from China," said Wafula.

Starting on Wednesday, the third edition of the food expo ran under the theme of "Transforming Africa's Food Ecosystem for a Sustainable Tomorrow."

Jibril Abubakar Ali, a food preservatives trader in the coastal city of Mombasa, said he was glad to have attended the expo because he was able to learn about citric acid and starch products from Chinese companies.

Ali noted that Chinese manufacturers have gained a reputation for producing high-quality products at affordable prices, especially for the African market.

Desmond Nderitu, a Nairobi-based wholesaler of confectionery products, expressed his interest in collaborating with Chinese counterparts.

"I have tasted the chocolates and snack foods from China, and I look forward to placing orders because they meet customers' expectations," Nderitu said.

Edwin Masivo, country director for Global Exhibitions Inc., the organizer of the expo, attributed the popularity of Chinese food preservatives and flavoring products to their use of innovations that make them more appropriate for African consumers.

Masivo added that Africa's food industry is increasingly tapping into Chinese manufacturers to deliver quality products.

