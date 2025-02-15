Feature: Kenyan primary school holds Chinese Cultural Day to promote friendship, cultural exchange

NAIROBI, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- Crawford International School, a private primary school on the outskirts of the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, hosted a vibrant Chinese Cultural Day on Friday, immersing students, teachers, and parents in the rich traditions of China.

The event featured speeches, music, dance, traditional attire, and cuisine, with young learners impressing the audience through Mandarin recitations, dragon dances, and ribbon-cutting performances.

Amanda Birkenstock, the school's executive principal, said dedicating a day to celebrating Chinese culture reflects its growing global significance. The decision to honor Chinese culture aligns with its increasing appreciation worldwide, Birkenstock said.

Located near a special economic zone, about 20 km north of Nairobi's central business district, Crawford International School has offered Mandarin lessons to junior and senior students from diverse backgrounds since its establishment five years ago.

To enhance their teaching, the school's two Mandarin instructors visit China annually to stay updated on the latest language instruction methodologies, ensuring students receive a high-quality, immersive experience.

Dressed in elegant traditional Chinese attire, students from both foundational and senior levels impressed the audience with their fluency in spoken Mandarin and graceful performances set to classical Chinese music.

The event was particularly significant as Kenya-China economic and cultural ties continue to strengthen, said Roy Gitahi, a parent whose two children study Mandarin at the school.

"China's influence in business and culture is growing, and Mandarin is becoming an essential language for the future," Gitahi said, emphasizing that introducing children to Chinese language and culture early helps prepare them to navigate a multicultural, interconnected world.

Gitahi also noted that the event reaffirmed the importance of cross-cultural understanding, friendship, and mutual respect.

Nicole Shitolwa, a Mandarin teacher at Crawford International School, said that children aged three to 12 years are keen to improve their proficiency in the Chinese language even as they appreciate different aspects of Chinese culture.

She added that events like Chinese Cultural Day, along with educational trips to Nairobi's Chinatown in Kilimani, have encouraged young learners to engage with Chinese cuisine, dance, and traditional costumes.

Gabrielle Wangui, a 13-year-old student, said that the growing appreciation of Chinese culture among Kenyan youth reflects their desire to engage with a globalized world, adding that with events like Chinese Cultural Day, students are not just learning a language but forging deeper cultural connections in an increasingly interconnected world.

