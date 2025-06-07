Foreign envoys in Kenya hail China's role in promoting dialogue among civilizations

Xinhua) 14:24, June 07, 2025

NAIROBI, June 6 (Xinhua) -- China's support for dialogue among civilizations has been instrumental in upholding multilateralism amid rising geopolitical tensions, intolerance and economic nationalism, foreign diplomats in Kenya have said.

Through the Chinese-proposed Global Civilization Initiative (GCI), humanity is embracing dialogue instead of division, fostering unity in diversity, mutual respect, and understanding, said the diplomats.

Ababu Namwamba, Kenya's permanent representative to the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON) and the United Nations Environment Program, said the GCI charts a new pathway for the human family, rooted in mutual respect, the quest for peace, solidarity and shared prosperity.

"The GCI is a phenomenal, historic step forward to bring civilizations together, to build more understanding, more harmony, and better global solidarity," Namwamba said on the sidelines of an event to mark the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations held Thursday in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

Senior government officials, diplomats, scholars and students attended the event, which was convened by UNON and the Chinese Embassy in Kenya.

In June 2024, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a China-sponsored resolution to designate June 10 as the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations.

Namwamba said that the civilizational dialogue promoted by China has proved effective in bringing societies together, building bridges of friendship, and stabilizing the world order in the face of tensions.

China has, for centuries, made immense contributions to revitalizing global civilizations, and that the GCI has reaffirmed the interconnectedness of the human race alongside shared aspirations, he added.

The International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations reinforces the collective heritage of mankind, underscoring the importance of respecting cultural diversity while highlighting the crucial role of dialogue in fostering global peace.

UN Resident Coordinator for Kenya Stephen Jackson said that respecting cultural diversity and value systems is the foundation of a thriving multilateralism.

Multilateral institutions, including the United Nations, have thrived by embracing the spirit of dialogue to solve pressing global challenges including wars, poverty and the climate crisis, Jackson said.

He added that a durable solution to emerging challenges such as pandemics, xenophobia, isolationism and growing inequalities lies in nation-states uniting in the spirit of dialogue and consensus, as opposed to hegemonic tendencies.

Erfan Ali, the chief of staff in the Office of the Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), said that civilizational dialogue has played a crucial role in ensuring that cities are livable and harmonious.

Ali called for sustained exchanges and dialogue among diverse cultures to promote cohesion in a rapidly urbanizing world.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Kou Jie)