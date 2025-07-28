International land port facilitates furniture exports in E China's Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 10:39, July 28, 2025

Containers of imported timber and exported furniture are loaded and unloaded swiftly and in an orderly fashion at the Ganzhou International Land Port in Nankang district, Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

Recently, containers of imported timber and exported furniture have been loaded and unloaded swiftly and in an orderly fashion at the Ganzhou International Land Port in Nankang district, Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province.

In recent years, Ganzhou has actively aligned itself with and integrated into the broader framework of the Belt and Road Initiative. The city has focused on expanding channels of openness, strengthening economic and trade cooperation, and promoting international exchange, working to deepen its role as a key hub city and logistics center along the Belt and Road. Currently, Ganzhou has established connections with 127 Belt and Road partner countries, with freight trains departing from the Ganzhou International Land Port reaching more than 100 cities across over 20 countries in Central Asia, South Asia, and Europe.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)