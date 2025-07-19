Robust export growth highlights resilience of Chinese economy

Thousands of vehicles are about to be loaded onto ships for export at a terminal of Suzhou Port in east China's Jiangsu province, July 16, 2025. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/People's Daily Online)

Despite rising challenges and external uncertainties, China achieved steady economic growth in the first half of the year and is actively taking steps to maintain stability and sustain growth momentum in the months ahead.

Among the many figures, the 7.2 percent year-on-year growth in exports stands out, highlighting the resilience of the Chinese economy and drawing admiration from international observers.

This robust growth is underpinned by China's complete industrial system and the deep integration of technological and industrial innovation, essentially reflecting its ability of meeting global demand with high-quality supply.

A case in point: In the first half of the year, China's high-tech exports maintained robust growth, rising 9.2 percent year on year, marking nine consecutive months of increase. Notably, exports of high-end machine tools, ships, and marine engineering equipment recorded increases of over 20 percent.

Navigating a volatile global environment over the past six months has been challenging for the Chinese economy. Yet both enterprises and the government have demonstrated remarkable composure and steadiness amid uncertainty.

Calm, poised, confidently charting its course through turbulence - this defines China today.

Years of high-quality development have demonstrated that by focusing on managing its own affairs and firmly expanding opening up, China's economy can maintain stability and direction regardless of external headwinds.

Steadfast enterprises

"Don't overthink the difficulties; focus on progress, step by step."

"Challenges are inherent to business. When have they ever been absent?"

These remarks from Ren Zhengfei, founder and CEO of China's tech giant Huawei, in a recent interview with People's Daily, capture the prevailing mindset among Chinese businesses. Even during the second quarter, when the global situation shifted rapidly and external pressures intensified, Chinese companies stood firm. In fact, adversity seems only to strengthen their resolve and resilience.

This collective composure is exemplified in Yiwu, Zhejiang province - widely regarded as a bellwether of China's foreign trade. "Amid turbulence, maintaining steadiness is crucial - especially during stagnation," said Lyu Chengjun, who has been selling weighing scales at Yiwu International Trade Market, the world's largest wholesale market for small commodities, for 23 years. His perspective remained unshaken even when facing overseas order cancellations.

Refrigerators are manufactured for overseas markets in a workshop of Jiangsu Yellow River Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. in Suqian, east China's Jiangsu province. (Photo by Huang Song/People's Daily Online)

"Everyone maintains composure, trusting the storm will give way to sunshine," Lyu said, reflecting a sentiment shared by many Yiwu merchants. Rather than passively awaiting external improvement, they proactively enhance their capabilities, focusing on innovation, quality upgrades, brand building, and expanding their international networks.

As the fundamental units of economic activity, countless businesses across China are forging new paths for high-quality development with determination, perseverance, and unwavering composure.

Composed governance

Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province, exemplifies government steadiness. Its exports reached 2.81 trillion yuan ($391.48 billion), up 14.6 percent, ranking first among Chinese mainland cities for the 32nd consecutive year. However, from January to May this year, the city's exports declined by 8.6 percent. Meanwhile, neighboring Dongguan saw its total foreign trade rise by 17.4 percent during the same period, with exports growing 11.2 percent - a notable turnaround from its 3.4 percent decline during the same period last year.

Despite these fluctuations, both Shenzhen and Dongguan have responded with composure. The local governments have continued to implement pragmatic measures to support businesses, stabilize trade, and create a favorable environment for development. The consistent focus amid short-term volatility reflects deep confidence in long-term, high-quality growth.

A merchant from Saudi Arabia (right) negotiates with an exhibitor over bag and suitcase trade at the Zhejiang International Electronic Commerce Expo 2025 in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang province, June 21, 2025. (Photo by Shi Bufa/People's Daily Online)

Economic development invariably progresses in ebbs and flows. China's approach centers on navigating uncertainties through sustained self-development and an unwavering commitment to managing its own affairs effectively.

The 7.2 percent export growth reveals China's strong economic resilience and vast potential, as well as the resolute confidence of the Chinese people - reflecting the assurance of both the country and the Chinese nation.

