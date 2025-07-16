China revises catalog of technologies subject to export controls

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China has updated its catalog of technologies prohibited and restricted for export, adding battery cathode material technology to the restricted list while removing controls on certain architectural technologies, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) announced Tuesday.

The revised catalog, jointly issued by the MOC and the Ministry of Science and Technology, features one new addition, three removals, and one modification of an existing item, according to a spokesperson for the MOC in response to a media inquiry.

Battery cathode material preparation technology was newly added to the list, covering materials including lithium iron phosphate. According to the spokesperson, these technologies require export licenses as they are increasingly used in sensitive areas, and their inclusion helps better balance development and security concerns.

The update also modified existing restrictions on non-ferrous metallurgy technology by imposing control on techniques including spodumene-based lithium carbonate production, while adjusting requirements for gallium metal extraction.

To promote the sharing of Chinese architectural achievements internationally, authorities removed one prohibited item related to traditional Chinese architectural techniques and two restricted items concerning building environment control technologies.

The adjustments aim to maintain national economic security and development interests while promoting international economic and technological cooperation, the spokesperson said.

During the revision of the catalog, opinions were extensively solicited from relevant government departments, industry associations, industrial and academic communities, as well as the general public, the spokesperson noted.

The catalog, first published in 2001, had previous revisions in 2008, 2020, and 2023. Technologies listed as prohibited cannot be exported, while restricted technologies require export licenses.

The spokesperson reiterated that China remains committed to high-standard opening-up and improving its domestic business environment, and is ready to deepen technological exchanges with all countries.

