China's Zhejiang exports fresh Dongkui waxberries to Germany

Xinhua) 16:30, June 23, 2025

A staff member shows Dongkui waxberries being packed at a growing base in Wencheng County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 22, 2025.

The fresh batch of premium Dongkui waxberries on Monday began an air journey from the orchards in Wencheng County, via Shanghai, to the German city of Frankfurt.

Thanks to recent efforts to expand their reach, waxberries are now making their way far beyond the few cities neighboring the misty hills where they have been growing for centuries. They are now favored ones on dinner tables across China and even in continents other than Asia. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A farmer picks Dongkui waxberries at an orchard in Wencheng County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 23, 2025.

A farmer transfers freshly-picked Dongkui waxberries at an orchard in Wencheng County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 23, 2025.

A farmer presents freshly-picked Dongkui waxberries at an orchard in Wencheng County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 23, 2025.

Staff members sort Dongkui waxberries at a growing base in Wencheng County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 22, 2025.

A staff member packs Dongkui waxberries at a growing base in Wencheng County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 22, 2025.

Staff members label packed Dongkui waxberries at a cold storage facility in Wencheng County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 23, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows a cold-chain lorry loaded with Dongkui waxberries driving out of an orchard in Wencheng County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 23, 2025.

