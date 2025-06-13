China approves export licenses for rare earth materials

08:32, June 13, 2025 By Wang Keju ( Chinadaily.com.cn

China has approved a number of export license applications for rare earth-related items, and will continue to strengthen the review of compliant applications, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

As a responsible major country, China has fully considered the reasonable demands and concerns of various nations in the private sector while reviewing applications for rare earth-related export permits, said He Yadong, a spokesman for the ministry, at a news conference.

Rare earth-related items have dual-use attributes for both military and civilian purposes, He said, noting that imposing export controls on such items is in line with international practice.

China stands ready to enhance communication and dialogue on export controls with relevant countries to facilitate trade compliance, He said.

