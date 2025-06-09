China approves some rare earth export applications: commerce ministry

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China has approved a certain number of export license applications for rare earth-related items, considering rising global demand for medium and heavy rare earth elements driven by industries such as robotics and new energy vehicles, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Commerce said Saturday.

Rare earth-related items have dual-use attributes for both military and civilian purposes, the spokesperson said, noting that imposing export controls on such items is in line with international practice.

The spokesperson emphasized that the controls aim to better safeguard national security and interests and fulfill international obligations of non-proliferation, which reflects China's commitment to world peace and regional stability.

China will continue to strengthen the review of compliant applications and is ready to enhance communication and dialogue on export controls with relevant countries to facilitate compliant trade, the spokesperson said.

