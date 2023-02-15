N China's Baotou expands rare earth industry chain
An employee works at a factory of JL MAG Rare Earth (Baotou) Co., Ltd. in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2023. In recent years, Baotou has taken advantage of its natural resources and industrial foundation to expand the city's rare earth industry chain, with a focus on the rare earth deep processing industry. (Xinhua/Bei He)
An employee works at a factory of Baotou Jiangxin Micro Motor Technology Co., Ltd. in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2023. In recent years, Baotou has taken advantage of its natural resources and industrial foundation to expand the city's rare earth industry chain, with a focus on the rare earth deep processing industry. (Xinhua/Bei He)
An employee works at a factory of Baotou Jiangxin Micro Motor Technology Co., Ltd. in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2023. In recent years, Baotou has taken advantage of its natural resources and industrial foundation to expand the city's rare earth industry chain, with a focus on the rare earth deep processing industry. (Xinhua/Bei He)
This photo taken on Feb. 13, 2023 shows a factory of JL MAG Rare Earth (Baotou) Co., Ltd. in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. In recent years, Baotou has taken advantage of its natural resources and industrial foundation to expand the city's rare earth industry chain, with a focus on the rare earth deep processing industry. (Xinhua/Bei He)
Employees work at a factory of Baotou Jiangxin Micro Motor Technology Co., Ltd. in Baotou, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Feb. 13, 2023. In recent years, Baotou has taken advantage of its natural resources and industrial foundation to expand the city's rare earth industry chain, with a focus on the rare earth deep processing industry. (Xinhua/Bei He)
