Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jan 16, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China mulls strengthening regulation over rare earth industry

(Xinhua)    13:30, January 16, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Friday started to solicit public opinion on a set of draft rules to further strengthen regulation over the rare earth industry.

The draft document includes rules concerning regulatory responsibilities, project approvement and quota management, while stressing supervision as well as management of the entire industry chain of the precious ore, according to the ministry.

The draft regulation specified that no institution or individual will be allowed to purchase and sell rare earth products that are exploited and extracted illegally.

The ministry will establish a tracking system for rare earth products and enhance the closed-loop management of the industrial chain, the document noted.

The draft rules will help stabilize the rare earth market and facilitate the protection of industrial security and ecological environment while improving the regulation system, said Hu Deyong, deputy secretary general of China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association.

Hu added that the draft regulation will also boost the stability of the industrial and supply chains and promote the coordinated development of the rare earth industry. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York