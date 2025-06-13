China to enhance review, approval of rare-earth export license applications: commerce ministry

June 13, 2025

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to enhance its review and approval of compliant export license applications for rare-earth-related items, a spokesperson for the country's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

Spokesperson He Yadong made the remarks at a regular press briefing when answering a relevant question.

In accordance with laws and regulations, China has reviewed and approved a certain number of export license applications for rare-earth-related items, taking the reasonable demands and concerns of various countries for the civilian purposes fully into account, He said.

Rare-earth-related items have dual-use attributes, with both military and civilian purposes, the spokesperson stressed, noting that imposing export controls on such items is in line with international practices.

China will continue enhancing its review of compliant applications, and is ready to enhance communication and dialogue on export controls with relevant countries to facilitate compliant trade, the spokesperson said.

