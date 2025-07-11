China combats strategic mineral smuggling while ensuring legitimate exports: commerce ministry
BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- China has already launched a special operation to combat smuggling of strategic minerals, while continuing to process legitimate export applications for civilian use, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.
Responding to a question about critical minerals reportedly being transshipped to the United States, ministry spokesperson He Yongqian said that strategic minerals like antimony and gallium have clear dual-use properties for both military and civilian applications, and export controls are consistent with common international practice.
To firmly prevent illegal outflows, in May this year, China launched a special operation targeting the smuggling of strategic minerals, the spokesperson told a regular press conference, adding that relevant information is available on the ministry's website.
The spokesperson emphasized that as a responsible major country, China fully considers the reasonable civilian demands from various countries for these strategic minerals.
China reviews export license applications in accordance with laws and regulations, and approves those that comply with requirements, the spokesperson said.
