Highlights of women's half marathon final at Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games
Ma Xiuzhen (C) of China reacts during the awarding ceremony for the women's half marathon at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Bochum, Germany, July 26, 2025. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)
Li Yingcui (4th L) of China competes during the women's half marathon final at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Bochum, Germany, July 26, 2025. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)
Gold Medalist Ma Xiuzhen (C) of China, silver medalist Tsuchiya Makoto (L) of Japan and bronze medalist Noda Mariya of Japan react during the awarding ceremony for the women's half marathon at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Bochum, Germany, July 26, 2025. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)
Li Yingcui(L), Ma Xiuzhen(C) and Wang Jiali of China react after the women's half marathon final at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Bochum, Germany, July 26, 2025. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)
Li Yingcui(C), Ma Xiuzhen(L) and Wang Jiali of China react during the awarding ceremony for women's half marathon team at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Bochum, Germany, July 26, 2025. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)
Gold Medalist Ma Xiuzhen (C) of China, silver medalist Tsuchiya Makoto (R) of Japan and bronze medalist Noda Mariya of Japan pose for photo after the women's half marathon final at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Bochum, Germany, July 26, 2025. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)
Ma Xiuzhen (2nd R) of China competes during the women's half marathon final at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Bochum, Germany, July 26, 2025. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)
Wang Jiali of China competes during the women's half marathon final at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Bochum, Germany, July 26, 2025. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)
Wang Jiali of China competes during the women's half marathon final at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Bochum, Germany, July 26, 2025. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)
Medalists pose for photo during the awarding ceremony for women's half marathon team at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games in Bochum, Germany, July 26, 2025. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)
