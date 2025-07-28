Recall vote shows DPP's manipulation runs against Taiwan people's will: mainland spokesperson
BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Sunday said that the failure of a recall vote targeting opposition lawmakers in Taiwan's local legislature shows that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)'s political manipulation runs against the will of the people.
During the vote on Saturday, the Kuomintang party scored a sweeping victory, retaining all 24 seats.
Responding to the outcome, Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said the DPP, driven by its pursuit of "Taiwan independence" and avarice for one-party monopoly, repeatedly stirred up political strife at the expense of Taiwan people's well-being.
The DPP has resorted to every means to suppress political dissent, create "green terror" and deepen social division, fully revealing its hypocritical nature of "fake democracy, real authoritarianism," Chen said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese mainland vows continued crackdown on cyberattacks initiated by Taiwan organization
- DPP slammed for dodging responsibility in handling fatal boat incident
- Mainland slams DPP obstruction of cross-Strait exchanges
- DPP always goes against interests, well-being of Taiwan compatriots: mainland spokesperson
- DPP's weapon purchase cannot shake mainland's will of national reunification: mainland spokesperson
- Taiwan's youth falling victim of DPP's collusion with U.S.: mainland spokesperson
- Spokesperson slams DPP for stigmatizing mainland's support for Taiwan
- Taiwan's DPP slammed for yielding to U.S. undue demand
- Taiwan's DPP slammed for fabricating, spreading disinformation
- Taiwan people unhappy with DPP, polls show
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.