Recall vote shows DPP's manipulation runs against Taiwan people's will: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:27, July 28, 2025

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Sunday said that the failure of a recall vote targeting opposition lawmakers in Taiwan's local legislature shows that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)'s political manipulation runs against the will of the people.

During the vote on Saturday, the Kuomintang party scored a sweeping victory, retaining all 24 seats.

Responding to the outcome, Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said the DPP, driven by its pursuit of "Taiwan independence" and avarice for one-party monopoly, repeatedly stirred up political strife at the expense of Taiwan people's well-being.

The DPP has resorted to every means to suppress political dissent, create "green terror" and deepen social division, fully revealing its hypocritical nature of "fake democracy, real authoritarianism," Chen said.

