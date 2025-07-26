NW China province issues red alerts for flash floods, geological disasters

Xinhua) 14:54, July 26, 2025

LANZHOU, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Gansu Province issued red alerts for meteorological risks of flash floods and geological disasters on Saturday as heavy rainfall continued to batter parts of the region.

A red alert for flash floods was jointly issued by the provincial department of water resources and the provincial meteorological bureau at 6:10 a.m., citing the heightened risk from short-duration heavy rainfall in parts of Pingliang and Qingyang.

Later the same day, the provincial department of natural resources and the provincial meteorological bureau issued a red alert for weather-induced geological disasters in the same areas, warning of a high risk of hazards such as landslides, soil collapses and mudslides.

Rainfall totals over the next 12 hours are forecast to reach between 80 and 120 millimeters, with the most intense hourly precipitation expected to range from 35 to 55 millimeters, according to the provincial meteorological bureau.

The risk areas are highly vulnerable to heavy rainfall, which could trigger both flash floods and geological disasters. Authorities have urged the strengthening of real-time monitoring, early warning systems, and the evacuation of residents from high-risk zones.

China has a four-tier weather warning system -- with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

