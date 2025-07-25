Cool down in summer: The evolution of Chinese ways to beat the heat

How did the ancient Chinese weather the scorching summers in the absence of modern technology and conveniences?

You may be surprised by the ingenuity of the ancient Chinese, including early refrigeration techniques, AC-like cooling methods, Chinese gelato, the thinnest summer gauze gowns ever made, and their penchant for spending summer days in mountainous regions and along rivers, soaking in breathtaking natural beauty.

Let’s discover the ancient Chinese secrets for beating the summer heat together!

Bamboo wife: Ancient Chinese air conditioning

Bamboo wife (1912-1949)

Zhejiang Provincial Museum

Zhu furen (literally bamboo wife) is a bolster constructed of a woven bamboo cylinder that can be as large as a human body and is usually hand-woven from thinly sliced bamboo cane.

Cooler to the touch than cloth cushions or sheets, the open bamboo structure was a summertime favorite in ancient China. As a means of increasing air circulation, the ancient Chinese would hold the bamboo wife while sleeping. To improve the quality of sleep, its hollow body could be filled with fragrant flowers like peppermint, jasmine, or gardenia.

This cooling method was first documented during the Tang Dynasty (618-907) and was referred to as a "bamboo wive" throughout the Song Dynasty (960-1279). A number of poetry and riddles from ancient China were devoted to the bamboo wife. For example, "The couple live together without love" and "In autumn the wife leaves and returns when the lotus blooms again."

Sushan: Delicious Chinese gelato

Mural of maids holding Sushan (618-907)

Shaanxi History Museum

Long before gelato came to be in Italy, ice cream variations had existed in China for generations. During the Tang Dynasty (618-907), one popular summer treat was Sushan (酥山), a frozen dairy product prepared from the cream skimmed from goat's milk when producing cheese.

Traditionally, the curd (酥) would be heated until it was almost melted, then sieved to allow the liquid to flow into molds shaped like mountains (山). It was then adorned with flower petals, cooled with ice until it solidified, and served as a delectable creamy dessert. In Tang poet Wang Lingran's "Ode to the Suhe Mountain (《苏合山赋》)," he describes it as having a texture between solid and liquid, melting as soon as it touches the tongue.

Sushan was often served for royalty, and murals in the tomb of Prince Zhanghuai, second son of Emperor Gaozong of Tang and Empress Wu Zetian in Xianyang, northwest China's Shaanxi province, show servants offering Sushan to the prince.

Bronze Jian: The earliest "refrigerator"

Bronze Jian and Fou (433 B.C.)

National Museum of China

Jian (鉴) is a water container. Fou (缶) is a wine vessel. Distilled liquor did not exist during the early Warring States Period (475 B.C.-221 B.C.). The traditional method of preserving brewed wine involved placing a wine-filled Fou in a Jian filled with ice.

This bronze Jian is thought to be the world's oldest refrigerator and served as a major ritual vessel in ancient Chinese sacrifices. Only the upper class could have afforded such a magnificent container over two millennia ago.

Jian and Fou are square and adorned with dragon designs. To link the Jian to the Fou, three hooks were constructed on the bottom of the Jian and connected to three holes on the Fou.

Two sets of Jian and Fou have been found at the tomb of Marquis Yi of Zeng.

Susha Danyi: The world's thinnest summer gauze gown

Susha Danyi (206 BC – 25 AD)

Hunan Museum

This plain unlined gauze gown, unearthed 50 years ago at the Mawangdui Tombs in central China's Hunan Province, is the "pinnacle of ancient gauze artistry" and the lightest gauze garment ever found. The piece, which weighs only 49 grams and is as thin as transparent paper, can be folded and packed in a box half the size of an adult's hand.

The gown, known in Chinese as Susha Danyi, belonged to Lady Xinzhui, the Marquise of Dai. More than two thousand years ago during the Western Han Dynasty (206 BC-AD 24), she was renowned as the epitome of opulence due to her extensive collection of exquisite clothing. Li Cang, a Western Han Dynasty high official, was her husband and the Mawangdui Tomb's owner. Wearing such a fine gauze gown would keep you cool on hot summer days and was considered a luxury even by ancient Chinese aristocracy.

After decades of research into traditional weaving methods, Chinese specialists finally succeeded in 2019 in creating a gauze gown that closely resembled the original. The original piece is currently housed at the Hunan Museum as part of its top-notch collections.

Painting of relieving summer heat: Summer leisure time in ancient China

Painting: Bamboo and Paulownia in Summer

Ming Dynasty (1368-1644)

Wuhan Museum

Spending summer days in the mountains or by the water, enjoying nature's coolness and quality time with loved ones, is a beloved pastime in modern China. This tradition dates back thousands of years, as evidenced by Chinese artist Qiu Ying's painting "Bamboo and Paulownia in Summer," created during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

This painting captures the relaxation and tranquility of how ancient Chinese people spent their summer days.

During the summer, the ancient Chinese would gather in bamboo forests to bask in the shade, converse, and enjoy the gentle breeze. They also liked to stay in pavilions that were constructed near rivers so they could enjoy the natural cooling.

