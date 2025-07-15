Heatwaves during summer vacation boost cooling economy across China

Visitors take a boat ride among lotus flowers at Qingshan Park in Loudi City, central China's Hunan Province, July 12, 2025. High temperature during the summer vacation has triggered new vitality of cooling economy across the country. (Photo by Wu Yonghua/Xinhua)

A girl enjoys herself in water at a water world in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, July 12, 2025. High temperature during the summer vacation has triggered new vitality of cooling economy across the country. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 12, 2025 shows visitors enjoying themselves at a seaside scenic spot in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. High temperature during the summer vacation has triggered new vitality of cooling economy across the country. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

Villagers take part in a fun tug-of-war game in water at the ancient town of Pianyan, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 12, 2025. High temperature during the summer vacation has triggered new vitality of cooling economy across the country. (Photo by Qin Tingfu/Xinhua)

Children skate at an indoor rink in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 13, 2025. High temperature during the summer vacation has triggered new vitality of cooling economy across the country. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

Visitors drift at the Xianren canyon in Sanmen County of east China's Zhejiang Province, July 12, 2025. High temperature during the summer vacation has triggered new vitality of cooling economy across the country. (Photo by Lin Lijun/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 12, 2025 shows visitors watching a performance at a scenic spot in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. High temperature during the summer vacation has triggered new vitality of cooling economy across the country. (Photo by Qiu Hongbin/Xinhua)

Villagers take part in a fun basketball game in water at the ancient town of Pianyan, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 12, 2025. High temperature during the summer vacation has triggered new vitality of cooling economy across the country. (Photo by Qin Tingfu/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 12, 2025 shows visitors enjoying themselves at Fantawild Water Park in north China's Tianjin Municipality. High temperature during the summer vacation has triggered new vitality of cooling economy across the country. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

Visitors enjoy night views at a scenic spot in Anji County, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province, July 4, 2025. High temperature during the summer vacation has triggered new vitality of cooling economy across the country. (Photo by Pan Xuekang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 12, 2025 shows visitors enjoying themselves in water at Fantawild Water Park in north China's Tianjin Municipality. High temperature during the summer vacation has triggered new vitality of cooling economy across the country. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

A visitor takes part in a rushing game at a water world in Huai'an, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 13, 2025. High temperature during the summer vacation has triggered new vitality of cooling economy across the country. (Photo by Zhao Qirui/Xinhua)

A child plays in water at a water world in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, July 12, 2025. High temperature during the summer vacation has triggered new vitality of cooling economy across the country. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

