Trending in China | Lesser Heat: Summer in full bloom

(People's Daily App) 16:36, July 07, 2025

Lesser Heat, the 11th of the 24 traditional Chinese solar terms, marks the beginning of the hot summer season. As temperatures rise, the fragrance of lotuses fills the air, adding to the summer ambience.

